February 3, 2019 1:47 pm

Saskatoon police search for 2 suspects following 2 robberies 23 minutes apart

By Online Producer  Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating two robberies that occurred within 25 minutes of each other.

The Saskatoon Police Service say they are searching for two suspects involved in two reported robberies that happened within a span of 25 minutes Saturday afternoon.

Police say the first robbery took place in the 400 block of Ledingham Way at about 11:35 a.m. Two men allegedly entered a store and demanded pharmaceutical products.

They left with an undisclosed amount and fled the area in a black SUV, according to police.

Police say the second robbery took place in the 200 block of Primrose Drive just before 12 p.m. when two suspects reportedly entered a store demanded pharmaceutical products.

They were given pharmaceutical products by staff and left in a black SUV, police say.

Police say the suspects were wearing orange construction type overalls with an X on the back.

Anyone one with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

