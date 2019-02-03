Saskatoon police search for 2 suspects following 2 robberies 23 minutes apart
The Saskatoon Police Service say they are searching for two suspects involved in two reported robberies that happened within a span of 25 minutes Saturday afternoon.
Police say the first robbery took place in the 400 block of Ledingham Way at about 11:35 a.m. Two men allegedly entered a store and demanded pharmaceutical products.
READ MORE: Wanted man spits on officer: Saskatoon police
They left with an undisclosed amount and fled the area in a black SUV, according to police.
Police say the second robbery took place in the 200 block of Primrose Drive just before 12 p.m. when two suspects reportedly entered a store demanded pharmaceutical products.
They were given pharmaceutical products by staff and left in a black SUV, police say.
READ MORE: Wanted man arrested in Saskatoon shooting
Police say the suspects were wearing orange construction type overalls with an X on the back.
Anyone one with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.