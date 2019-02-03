Investigation underway into cause of house fire in east Hamilton

The cause of a blaze at a home in east Hamilton is under investigation.

Emergency crews were called to the two-and-a-half storey house at 86 Sherman Ave. S. between Main and King Streets at 4:44 a.m. on Saturday, where they found heavy fire conditions on multiple floors.

READ MORE: 14 units respond to fire at Hamilton-area nudist resort

Upgrading the call to a multiple alarm, firefighters began searching the house while battling the flames but were forced to withdraw and fight the fire from the outside due to holes burnt through the floors and deteriorating conditions inside the building.

No one was home at the time of the blaze and no one was injured.

The damage to the house was extensive and is estimated at approximately $750,000.

READ MORE: No injuries reported following fire in central Hamilton

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in due to the extent of the damage and the investigation into the cause of the fire will continue on Sunday.