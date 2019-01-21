14 units respond to fire at Hamilton-area nudist resort

More than a dozen Hamilton fire units responded to a nudist resort trailer park in Freelton just after midnight on Monday.

The suspected electrical fire at Ponderosa Nature Resort on Concession 8 West, reportedly started in a trailer and spread to nearby storage sheds and golf carts, according to the Hamilton Fire Department.

.@HamiltonFireDep crews called to the Ponderosa Nature Resort on Concession 8 West in Freelton just after midnight for reports of several structures on fire. Crews arrived to a trailer fully involved spreading to other structures. No injuries. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/9cyAwFkd1m — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) January 21, 2019

There were no injuries and the damage is set at $50,000.