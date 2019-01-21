Canada
14 units respond to fire at Hamilton-area nudist resort

Firefighters were called to the Ponderosa trailer park for an unknown fire situation.

More than a dozen Hamilton fire units responded to a nudist resort trailer park in Freelton just after midnight on Monday.

The suspected electrical fire at Ponderosa Nature Resort on Concession 8 West, reportedly started in a trailer and spread to nearby storage sheds and golf carts, according to the Hamilton Fire Department.

There were no injuries and the damage is set at $50,000.

