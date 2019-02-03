OHL Roundup: Saturday, February 2, 2019

OWEN SOUND, Ont. – Maksim Sushko scored his second goal of the night in overtime as the Owen Sound Attack downed the Windsor Spitfires 4-3 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Aidan Dudas and Barret Kirwin also scored for the Attack (24-22-4), while Mack Guzda made 26 saves for the win.

Chase Campbell, Jean-Luc Foudy and Tyler Angle supplied the offence for the Spitfires (21-27-4).

Colton Incze stopped 27 shots for Windsor.

Owen Sound went 2 for 5 on the power play and the Spitfires went 1 for 7 with the man advantage.

COLTS 3 STEELHEADS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Ryan Suzuki had the eventual winner early in the second period as the Colts downed Mississauga.

Aidan Brown and Sam Rhodes also scored for Barrie (21-25-3).

Nick Isaacson replied for the Steelheads (23-21-6).

—

WOLVES 4 STING 3

SUDBURY, Ont. — Blake Murray scored twice as the Wolves slipped past Sarnia.

Adam Ruzicka put away the winner for Sudbury (30-16-3) with 3:03 left to play in the third. Drake Pilon also scored for the Wolves.

Franco Sproviero, Hugo Leufvenius and Ryan McGregor found the back of the net for the Sting (21-23-7).

—

SPIRIT 6 FIREBIRDS 4

SAGINAW, Mich. — Cole Perfetti’s goal with less than a minute to play in the second period stood as the winner as the Spirit downed Flint.

Blade Jenkins, Camaryn Baber, Albert Michnac, Cole Coskey and Mason Millman rounded out the attack for Saginaw (32-14-4).

Ethan Keppen had a pair of goals for the Firebirds (9-40-3) as Jacob Winterton and Eric Uba added singles.

—

GENERALS 6 PETES 3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Brandon Saigeon scored twice as Oshawa subdued the Petes.

Cole Resnick had the game-winning goal for the Generals (30-18-2) at 14:31 of the second period. Allan McShane, Danil Antropov and Nicolas Mattinen also scored.

Christopher Paquette had two goals for Peterborough (24-24-2) and Liam Kirk added a single.

—

67’S 6 ICEDOGS 1

OTTAWA — Tye Felhaber and Sasha Chmelevski had two goals apiece as the 67’s sank Niagara.

Kyle Maksimovich and Graeme Clarke also scored for Ottawa (38-9-4).

Jack Studnicka replied for the IceDogs (32-11-7).

—

KNIGHTS 4 RANGERS 2

LONDON, Ont. — Riley Coome’s goal at 18:02 of the third period lifted the Knights over Kitchener.

Liam Foudy, Adam Boqvist and Alex Turko also scored for London (36-7-6).

Greg Meireles and Riley Damiani had goals for the Rangers (23-23-3).

—

STORM 8 FRONTENACS 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Liam Hawel had a hat trick as Guelph routed the Frontenacs.

Markus Phillips, with the winner, Cedric Ralph, Zack Terry, Domenico Commisso and Cam Hillis also scored for the Storm (27-13-10).

Dawson Baker scored for Kingston (12-38-1).

—

OTTERS 8 BULLDOGS 7

HAMILTON — Gera Poddubnyi, Alex Gritz and Brendan Hoffmann each had a pair of goals as the Otters subdued the Bulldogs.

Emmett Sproule and Danial Singer also scored for Erie (20-27-2).

Arthur Kaliyev had a pair of goals for Hamilton (23-24-4), while Isaac Nurse, DJ King, Cameron Supryka, Jan Jenik and Matthew Strome also found the back of the net.

—