Ontario family facing deportation granted temporary stay

A Hamilton family set to be deported Sunday after being denied refugee status has been granted a stay.

“We are very happy not to have to leave tomorrow,” Elizabeth Alamasy told Global News over the phone. “But we still don’t know what the timeline will look like for us.”

READ MORE: Ontario teens fled their allegedly abusive father in Hungary. Now they could be deported back

In Canada, a stay of deportation temporarily postpones a removal, meaning the Alamasys still have to have their application to remain in Canada on humanitarian and compassionate grounds reviewed.

The news comes just days after Global News first reported on the family.

Alamasy and her two teenage sons came to Canada in 2011, fleeing Hungary, alleging sexual and physical abuse at the hands of her ex-husband.

READ MORE: Family in Canada for 6 years set to be deported Christmas Eve

However, it wasn’t until seven years later that their case was heard by the Immigration and Refugee Board.

In his 2018 decision, the refugee judge denied their claim, coming to the conclusion Alamasy was lying.

The judge said it was clear something happened that caused Alamasy to leave her ex-husband, but none of her other claims were believable, he said.

READ MORE: Asylum seekers caught up in battle amid Tory, Ford and Trudeau governments

“The panel finds that the events as recounted have not occurred and that the female claimant has used the circumstances of a routine divorce as the basis for a specious claim for protection,” wrote IRB judge Reid Rossi in his June 2018 decision.

He added that he did not think she was acting the way an abused woman should.

“You can’t make assumptions about how people are going to react in a traumatic situation,” lawyer Lorne Waldman said.

WATCH: Stoney Creek family faces deportation after 7 years in Canada

Another immigration lawyer, Deepa Matto, agreed.

“I see this time and time again is there’s a lot of trivializing women’s experiences,” she said.

Alamasy said she didn’t care who believed her story — “I believed in my boys. I know what happened to me,” she told Global News.

READ MORE: CBSA told to ‘pick up the pace’ on removing rejected refugee claimants

Now, the family says they are focusing on their case, adding they will likely learn more about their status on Monday.