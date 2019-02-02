Possible south coast snow, -40 C temperatures for the interior as arctic blast hits B.C.

Break out the sweaters, British Columbia, frigid weather is on the way.

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for the Peace River, Chilcotin, Prince George, Kinbasket, South Klondike Highway and Haines Road regions.

Arctic outflow warnings are also in place for the north and central coast. This weekend Metro Vancouver may get a dusting of snow for the first time this year.

For regions covered by the extreme cold warning, Environment Canada says a mass of Arctic air has settled over the interior with temperatures forecast to plunge to -30 C Saturday night with wind chill values below -40 C, before improving on Sunday.

The agency says young children, older adults and people with chronic illnesses could be at risk.

For coastal areas covered by the Arctic outflow warnings, Environment Canada says a chilly airmass has begun pushing into B.C. from the Yukon, bringing wind chill values near -20 C, which are expected to persist through until mid-week.

Even the normally balmy south coast, which has seen cherry blossoms pop in some areas, will see temperatures five to 10 degrees below seasonal averages, according to Environment Canada.

Special weather statements are in place for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler, and southern and eastern areas of Vancouver Island.

The agency says the cold air should arrive by Saturday night, and persist until mid-week.

That cold blast is forecast to bring a mix of rain and snow to the region. Environment Canada says some of that snow could potentially stick, with the possibility of accumulations of two to four centimetres in some areas.

Cold, blustery conditions are also expected throughout the mainland inlets and the Fraser Valley on Sunday.

Overnight temperatures as low as -6 C are forecast to arrive by Wednesday.