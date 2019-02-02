Via Rail train ‘struck by debris’ near Trenton

Via Rail says one of its trains travelling between Toronto and Ottawa was struck by debris outside of Trenton, Ont., causing a fuel leak and damage to windows.

Via Rail spokesperson Kaven Delarosbil said the train has since stopped and all passengers have been transferred to another train.

They will then be brought to their final destination by “alternate transportation” from Belleville, according to Via Rail.

Emergency crews responded to the scene as a precaution.

“Via Rail acknowledges that this situation has an impact on the travel plans of our customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” Delarosbil said.

“We are focusing our efforts into bringing customers currently en route to their final destinations as quickly and as safely as possible.”

There is no word on what the debris was or how it caused that much damage to the train.

An investigation is ongoing.

Delarosbil said trains in the area should be moving soon, but delays are expected due to congestion.

I'm in the last car of the same train! The debris also shattered the outer panes of two windows. Nobody's hurt; very thankful for that second layer. #ViaRail pic.twitter.com/sNmeYirck6 — Peter Leimbigler (@EForEndeavour) February 2, 2019