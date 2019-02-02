How to eat delicious Superbowl snacks and follow Canada’s new Food Guide

A Winnipeg dietitian says it is still possible to enjoy snacks on Super Bowl Sunday while following Canada’s new food guide at the same time.

The dramatic changes to the revised food guide call for more plant-based foods, which can sound tough to follow while watching the big game. However, it’s quite simple, according to registered dietitian Jorie Janzen.

“It’s foods we eat every day,” Janzen told Global News in her kitchen on Friday. “You’re just making more of a focus on it.”

For example, nachos can be replaced with whole wheat pita bread and the dip can be made of black beans, lime juice, hot sauce, garlic and maybe some cilantro. (See recipe below.)

If you’re adding liquid to the dip, Janzen suggests using vegetable broth instead of chicken broth.

“This is a vegetable broth, so it’s using vegetables instead of from an animal source,” she said.

Chicken wings, another Super Bowl favourite, can easily be replaced with cauliflower, Janzen said, but the key is to use similar sauce that you would typically put on your meat. That will help resemble the taste of traditional wings. (See recipe below.)

“Instead of your buffalo wings, you have your buffalo cauliflower,” she said.

Chips? Make your own, Janzen suggested.

“Take your typical potato, or some sweet potatoes, slice them up, keep the skin on, add a little bit of olive oil, or whatever oil you like to have,” she said pointing to potatoes on her kitchen counter. “Add some seasoning, put them in the oven and in 30 minutes you’ve got your own chips.”

Janzen also suggested snacking on nuts, seeds, yogurt and lots of veggies.

The new food guide is also big on water, but there is a workaround if you want to switch it up.

“Fill up your beer mug with carbonated water and a splash of 100 per cent fruit juice if you need a little something to it,” Janzen said.

However, if you want to bend the rules on Super Bowl Sunday, it’s OK, Janzen insisted.

“There’s no shaming, it’s just what can you do to make better choices more often?”

Spicy Black Bean Dip

INGREDIENTS

2 cups canned black beans, rinsed and drained

2 cloves fresh garlic, minced

¼ cup vegetable broth

2 teaspoons lime juice

½ teaspoon hot sauce

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

Makes 10 servings

INSTRUCTIONS

In a food processor or blender, combine all ingredients. Pulse just until smooth.

Cover and refrigerate for 3–4 hours before serving.

Serve with baked tortilla wedges, pita bread, and/or assorted raw vegetables.

TIP: Always thoroughly rinse and drain canned beans before using them to decrease the amount of sodium and gas producing sugars. If you have time, soak 2 cups of dry black beans overnight in 3-4 inches of water. Drain and rinse. Place in a pot with 6 cups of water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 45-60 minutes or until beans are tender. Drain and cool and they are ready to go.

NUTRITION INFORMATION (PER ¼ CUP SERVING)

Calories: 41.5

Fat: 0.20g

Carbohydrate: 7g

Protein: 2.43g

Fibre: 2g

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Courtesy AlbertaMilk.com

INGREDIENTS

Half of a large head of cauliflower, cut into bite-sized pieces (or 4 cups- 1L, cauliflower florets)

1 tbsp (15 ml) oil

1 tbsp (15 ml) butter, melted

1/4 cup (60 ml) hot sauce (e.g. Frank’s red hot sauce, sriracha)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 400F (375C).

Toss the cauliflower in oil and spread evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Bake for 15 minutes, flip and bake for 5 minutes or until browned to your liking.

While cauliflower is baking, combine the butter and hot sauce.

Add the roasted cauliflower to the hot sauce mixture and toss to coat. Serve warm.