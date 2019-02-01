Delta fire crews save family dog from house fire

Firefighters helped save a dog from a house fire in Delta on Friday.

While responding to a blaze in the 10900-block of Lynn Road, firefighters found a dog in a basement kennel.

The dog suffered smoke inhalation and was treated by firefighters and paramedics, who used an oxygen mask specifically designed for dogs and other pets.

READ MORE: Coquitlam house fire leaves five people homeless

The resident of the home was also treated for minor injuries.

The home suffered significant damage in the fire.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined.