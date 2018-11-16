Coquitlam fire
November 16, 2018 1:14 am

Coquitlam house fire leaves five people homeless

By Online Journalist  Global News

Five people were displaced from this home in the 1400-block of El Camino Drive in Coquitlam on Thursday.

Shane MacKichan
Five people have been forced from their home after a Coquitlam house went up in flames Thursday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 1400-block of El Camino Road, according to deputy Coquitlam fire Chief Rod Gill.

Crews arrived to find the two-storey wood frame house with smoke pouring out of windows on all sides and a roof that had partially collapsed.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control and search the home.

The fire caused the home’s roof to partially collapse.

Shane MacKichan

Five adults had been home in two units, but everyone was able to get out safely. No one was hurt in the fire, said Gill.

However, he said the house suffered significant damage, and the residents would need to find somewhere else to stay for the time being.

Gill said it’s too early to say how the fire started, other than it began at the back of the house.

A fire investigator has been called to try and determine what happened.

