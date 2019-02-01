Supporters rally in support of Hamilton family facing deportation to Hungary

Thirty people have rallied outside of the Bay Street Federal Building in support of a Hamilton family that faces deportation to Hungary.

The four members of the Almassy-Palfi family have spent more than seven years building their lives in Canada, but will have to leave this weekend without a last-minute suspension of their deportation order.

Intrepid frozen supporters of #TeamPalfi today at the Federal Building. Please keep this family in Canada @HonAhmedHussen @RalphGoodale pic.twitter.com/TYEqxe8JGo — Sarah V Wayland (@SarahVWayland) January 31, 2019

Elizabeth Almassy has a PhD and was a college professor in Budapest, but has been working in Hamilton alongside her husband as building superintendents.

Elizabeth says she fled domestic violence in Hungary, along with her now teenaged sons, claiming refugee status in September 2011 but their claim was rejected last Spring.

If the deportation order can be suspended, she is hoping to eventually get the right to stay on humanitarian and compassionate grounds.

Otherwise, the deportation order will be enforced on Sunday.

Good to stand in solidarity with #TeamPalfi as they seek to support a #HamOnt family in their efforts to stave off deportation this weekend and remain in Canada. @RockOnLocke @BobBratina @HonAhmedHussen pic.twitter.com/sRV1fIJzfe — Bill Mous (@spiritedmouse) February 1, 2019

Her sons, 18-year-old Adam and 16-year-old Marton Palfi, just started new semesters at Westmount Secondary School. Adam hopes to start his post-secondary education in the fall, noting that he was just accepted into Carleton University.

Signs ready. Rally at 12 noon 55 Bay St. N in front of the Federal Building downtown Hamilton #TeamPalfi pic.twitter.com/3Bf9bNY7RL — Alison Witt (@aliwitt561) February 1, 2019

Hamilton-East/Stoney Creek Liberal MP Bob Bratina says he supports the family’s desire to stay in Canada and is still advocating for what he calls “the right decision” to their active file.

In the meantime, Elizabeth says they are “so nervous, so stressed,” and “wish to stay here forever if we can.”