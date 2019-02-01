New York museum exhibit marks Jackie Robinson centennial

An exhibit on Jackie Robinson opens at the Museum of the City of New York on Thursday, the centennial of the birth of the man who broke Major League Baseball’s colour barrier.

Robinson first played for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. He died at age 53 in 1972.

The exhibit features memorabilia and 32 photographs originally shot for Look magazine, plus footage of Robinson hitting grounders to his son in the backyard of the family house in Stamford, Connecticut.

Rachel Robinson, the ballplayer’s wife, planned to attend the opening. The celebration and baseball’s annual Jackie Robinson Day on April 15 will focus attention on the Jackie Robinson Museum in the SoHo section of Manhattan, scheduled to open in December.

Della Britton Baeza, CEO of the Jackie Robinson Foundation, said $28 million has been raised toward a $42-million goal — matching Robinson’s uniform number, which was retired throughout the major leagues in 1997.

The money raised covers construction costs, and an additional $4 million is needed for marketing and staff. The overall goal includes $10 million for an endowment.