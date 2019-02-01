Suspect faces slew of charges after machete carjacking leads to police chase, gas station crash: RCMP

A Nova Scotia man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly driving on the wrong way of a highway during rush hour, crashing his vehicle, carjacking a truck with a machete, and ultimately smashing into a gas station while RCMP were in pursuit.

The series of events began around 5 p.m. Thursday, when RCMP received numerous 911 calls about a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lane of Highway 101 near Ellershouse. The black Jaguar was forcing oncoming vehicles off the road, according to police.

The Jaguar eventually collided with an oncoming SUV and RCMP say it was at this point, that the suspect got out of the vehicle and “forcibly took possession” of a Dodge truck that was stopped alongside the highway.

Police say the suspect was armed with a machete.

Here's a submitted photo of the vehicle travelling on the wrong side of Hwy 101. Seems to have been doing so for qu…

Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) February 01, 2019

RCMP say the suspect then drove the truck heading east in the westbound lane of Highway 101 towards Lower Sackville.

“He was observed driving on the centre line of the highway, forcing oncoming vehicles to the shoulder,” RCMP said in a news release.

#BREAKING: A truck has completely crashed through the Irving on #Sackville Drive. EHS, Fire and @RCMPNS all on scene, with multiple units. Traffic is being rerouted.

RCMP say their officers were in pursuit of the truck with their lights and sirens activated.

“As members got closer, the suspect drove directly into the path of responding members. The suspect did not stop, continued past police and took Exit 2 onto the Beaver Bank Connector,” said RCMP.

According to police, the truck then sped away until it crashed into the front of a Circle K store at the Irving gas station on Sackville Drive.

RCMP say two people inside the service station received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital by EHS.

The suspect was uninjured.

David Raymond Farrell, 38, from Windsor, is appearing in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Friday afternoon to face charges of:

dangerous operation of a conveyance x 2

robbery with violence

possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

mischief x 3

flight from peace officer

assault a peace officer with a weapon x 2

mischief endangering life

attempt assault with a weapon

uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death

operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm x 2

operation of a conveyance while impaired causing bodily harm x 2

mischief over $5,000

RCMP note several vehicles were damaged during the incident.

They’re asking people who have videos or photos that were taken during the series of events to contact their local detachment. Anyone with information should call Halifax District RCMP at 902 490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.