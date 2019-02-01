Police looking for information about 1999 homicide

Provincial police are putting out a call for information as the 20th anniversary of a murder in Elgin County approaches.

It has been 20 years since the bodies of Roger Smith and Wendy Haveron were discovered in their Wellington Road home north of St. Thomas.

Southwold Fire Department and Elgin County OPP responded to a house fire on Wellington Road during the early hours of Feb. 2, 1999.

Investigators believe the couple died as a result of blunt force trauma, and confirmed that the fire at their residence was deliberately set.

Members of the Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), under the direction of Det. Insp. Randy Gaynor of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), continue to investigate the homicide.

The Government of Ontario has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

Police and family members believe that someone may still have information regarding the deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP 1-888-310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).