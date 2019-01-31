Canada
January 31, 2019 7:40 pm

Police on scene of fatal 2-vehicle crash on Highway 103

The section of road is expected to be closed for several hours.

A section of Highway 103 in Lunenburg County is closed to traffic following a fatal crash, according to police.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the two-vehicle crash happened just before 7 p.m. between exits 12 and 13.

The section of road between the two exits is closed to traffic as police investigate the cause of the crash.

It’s expected to be closed well into the evening. Traffic is being re-routed through Bridgewater at exits 12 and 13.

Police did not say whether there were any other injuries.

