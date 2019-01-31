Fire in downtown Winnipeg apartment building sends one to hospital

One person is in hospital in unstable condition after a blaze at a downtown apartment building.

The city said fire paramedics were called to a 17-storey building in the 500-block of St. Mary Avenue at 2:42 p.m.

Crews found the blaze on the 14th floor and called for backup, declaring it a two-alarm fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single suite, declaring it under control half an hour after arriving.

The suite suffered serious damage from the flames, as well as from smoke and water.

Residents on three floors were evacuated as crews battled the fire, and the lone occupant of the affected suite was sent to hospital in unstable condition.

The other residents forced to evacuate will be allowed back into their suites once fire crews have finished working.

The cause of the blaze will be under investigation and no damage estimate is available at this time.

Traffic on St. Mary Avenue will be affected until crews leave the scene.