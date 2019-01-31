Sentencing arguments start for semi-truck driver in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Sentencing submissions start Thursday morning for the semi-truck driver who pleaded guilty to 29 dangerous driving charges in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 injured when the team’s bus struck the semi driven by Jaskirat Singh Sidhu on April 6, 2018, in eastern Saskatchewan.

An agreed statement of facts found Sidhu ran an oversized stop sign with a flashing red light.

A forensic report found there was no way for the driver of the bus, Glen Doerksen, to avoid the collision.

The report also found Sidhu had 70 violations of federal and provincial trucking regulations and inspection rules and would have been suspended for 72 hours if he had been stopped.

He has yet to speak publicly about the crash although his lawyer has said he takes responsibility for what happened. Sidhu has wiped away tears during the hearing.

Roughly 90 victim impact statements were submitted during the first three days of the hearing at a makeshift courtroom in Melfort, Sask.

Christina Haugan, the widow of head coach Darcy Haugin, said she has forgiven Sidhu as she didn’t want her or her children to live in anger.

“I knew I needed to forgive him, and I knew before when I was writing [the victim impact statement] that Darcy would expect and want that from us as a family,” she explained.

Others feel different.

Andrea Joseph of St. Albert, Alta., whose son Jaxon died in the crash, says Sidhu broke the law and deserves a lengthy prison sentence, calling him a monster.

Some families want to hear from Sidhu to know why he ran a stop sign.

“I want to know why. That would be a huge part in me finding forgiveness to understand why,” Scott Thomas of Saskatoon, whose son Evan died in the crash, told reporters Tuesday.

One legal expert told Global News there has never been a case like this in the country.

Criminal defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle, who is not involved in the case, said it will be precedent setting for all the wrong reasons.

“This is a very difficult task, because what the public expects and the justice system is capable of doing are really two different, distinct things,” Pfefferle said.

“Sentencing is often said to be an individualized process, but judges use other cases to formulate their positions and this is a case that is going to be, in many respects, unlike any other.”

Pfefferle added there are no cases of this magnitude in Canada counsel can draw on in terms of sentencing ranges or recommendations.

Sidhu faces a maximum sentence of 14 years for each count of dangerous driving causing death and 10 years for dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

