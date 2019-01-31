Humane Society says extreme cold can affect pets as well as humans

If it’s too cold for us, it’s too cold for our pets.

That’s the message the Winnipeg Humane Society has for local pet owners during this deep freeze.

While dogs may have built-in fur coats, the society’s CEO Javier Schwersensky says they can be just as affected by extreme cold as their human counterparts.

Some dogs may even enjoy the frigid weather, but owners still need to watch for tell-tale signs of harm caused by the cold.

“If they’re lifting their paws, if they’re shaking or shivering, if they’re whining or if they’re curling into themselves, those are absolute signs that it’s too cold to be outside,” Schwersensky told 680 CJOB.

“If you see that, you immediately need to call them inside.”

Schwersensky says dog booties and sweaters aren’t necessarily going to make a difference with the recent windchill levels, no matter how cute they look.

“They’re just not winter-proof enough to help prevent frostbite, or for the animal not to suffer”, says Schwersensky.

“The best thing we can do is to keep our animals indoors. Do not travel with them.”

As for cats going outdoors in these extreme conditions … forget about it.

“They should always stay indoors,” he said. “It’s extremely dangerous to let them go outside or to go for a walk with your cat on a day like today.”

