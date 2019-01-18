Doggy daycares filling up due to frigid outdoor conditions

The frigid winter weather doesn’t only affect Winnipeg’s human residents.

Doggy daycares across Winnipeg are filling up fast due to owners who don’t want to brave the elements and go for a walk, but still want their furry friends to enjoy some physical activity.

“Definitely when it gets more frigid out, dog owners tend not to want to walk their dog as long or as often, so they bring them here so they can play,” said Korey Bojarski, owner of Pooches Playhouse on Concordia Avenue East.

“January, February and March is pretty much the peak season for daycare and boarding.

“We know we’re going to get more, so when that temperature hits, it’s time to dig in because there’s going to be about 60 to 70 dogs here.”

The president of the Manitoba Veterinarians’ Association told Global News Thursday that pet owners who do take their dogs outside in -30C temperatures need to be prepared.

“If it’s too cold outside for you, it’s probably too cold for your dog,” said Jonas Watson.

“If they’re going to be kept outside, limit the time they’re outside, and use clothing like sweaters or boots to help retain warmth.

“Dogs that are having trouble outside are likely ones that are shivering quite a bit, asking to come inside, lifting their paws up quite a bit – beyond just simply having snow chunks stuck between their toes.”

