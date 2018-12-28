Canada
December 28, 2018 2:48 pm
Updated: December 28, 2018 3:07 pm

Hundreds show up to play with dogs at Winnipeg Animal Services on Christmas

By Online Video Producer  Global News

WATCH: When Winnipeg Animal Services decided to hold a day of fun on Christmas Day for people to play with dogs, they expected only a "handful" of people to show. Instead they saw hundreds come through the doors.

When Winnipeg Animal Services decided to hold a “Christmas Day Fun” event for people to come by and play with dogs in their care, the organization expected to get a “handful of people” but instead hundreds showed up.

Video taken by the department captured all the fun as the dogs got to frolic in the snow, get fed treats by visitors, give “wet kisses” and get pet more than a few times.

Each Christmas, the department normally has a small team to come in, clean the animals and feed them before having a couple people arrive in the afternoon to let the dogs out for a run. This year, chief operating officer Leland Gordon told Global News they decided to do something different.

They created a Facebook event and invited people to come by and he said it “absolutely exploded.”

“At 2:30 when our doors opened, we literally had probably about 100 people in line down the street to come and see the dogs,” he said in a phone interview.

That number grew as the day went on.

During the visit, people tossed toys around for the dogs in the play yards, visited them in their kennels and fed them snacks. They also brought supplies and financial donations for the shelter.

Gordon said on Christmas there were about 15 to 20 dogs in their care. Many of them are stray dogs running with no licences, while some are also from northern communities.

He said it was a fun thing for Winnipeggers to do on Christmas when most things are closed and encouraged other shelters to do the same if they had the resources to do so.

“It was a wonderful feeling to see so many people so happy and so many smiles and of course, so many happy and excited dogs,” Gordon said.

doggiefun13

People pet one of the dogs at Winnipeg Animal Services on Christmas Day. According to the department, hundreds showed up for the “Christmas Day Fun.”

Winnipeg Animal Services
doggiefun18

People pet one of the dogs at Winnipeg Animal Services on Dec. 25, 2018.

Winnipeg Animal Services
doggiefun15

A man cuddles with one of the dogs at Winnipeg Animal Services on Dec. 25.

Winnipeg Animal Services
doggiefun11

One of the Winnipeg Animal Services dogs leaps towards a camera held by chief operating officer Leland Gordon.

Winnipeg Animal Services
doggiefun10
doggiefun9
doggiefun8
doggiefun6
doggiefun5

A dog licks the globe of a person at Winnipeg Animal Services on Dec. 25.

Winnipeg Animal Services
doggiefun3

A person puts out their hand as a dog approaches on Dec. 25.

Winnipeg Animal Services
doggiefun2

A dog leaps through the snow as people watch at Winnipeg Animal Services on Dec. 25.

Winnipeg Animal Services
doggiefun

A woman and a child pet a dog at Winnipeg Animal Services on Dec. 25.

Winnipeg Animal Services
48417018_10156550200975067_1796094540810027008_n

People line up down the street outside Winnipeg Animal Services’ shelter on Dec. 25, 2018 to play with the dogs inside.

Winnipeg Animal Services
48997436_10156550201190067_8068981034957406208_n

Winnipeg Animal Services chief operating officer Leland Gordon stands outside the kennel of one of the dogs at the shelter on Dec. 25, 2017,

Winnipeg Animal Services
48424691_10156550201290067_4403105114995294208_n

Bags of supplies donated by people who visited Winnipeg Animals Services on Dec. 25 for a “Christmas Day Fun” event sit underneath the department’s Christmas tree.

Winnipeg Animal Services

According to Gordon, there was also expressions of interest in adopting by some people who attended the event.

Some said they would come back when the department was fully staffed to look into adopting one of the animals, he said.

Asked about other animals, Gordon said while they don’t house cats at the shelter, they have an agreement with the Humane Society which takes care of the felines brought in.

“You couldn’t ask for a better Christmas for Winnipeggers who came out to give their time and have some fun and of course, for the dogs that really got a lot of great attention that day,” he said.

By the end of the day, at 4:30 p.m., Gordon estimated that about 200 to 300 people went through the building.

