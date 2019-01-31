Sports
Kitchener Rangers dismantle Owen Sound Attack

The Kitchener Rangers evened their record to .500 on Wednesday night as they picked up a win over the Attack in Owen Sound on Wednesday night.

Newly-minted captain Rickard Hugg opened the scoring for the Rangers with his 19th of the season at the 7:59 mark.

Kitchener’s top scorer Jonathan Yantsis doubled the visiting side’s advantage at the 15:30 mark.

Barrett Kirwin would answer for the Attack with a power play marker at 19:42 in the opening period.

The Rangers would take over from there, as they would score five straight goals to put the game out of reach.

Riley Damiani scored a pair of goals, Yantsis netted a second and Mike Petizian and Ryan Stepien would also find the back of the net to put the game out of reach.

Owen Sound would mount a comeback with goals from Sergey Popov, Zach Poirier and Maksim Sushko but it would prove to be too little, too late.

Rangers netminder Luke Richardson made 34 saves in picking up his 16th win of the season.

