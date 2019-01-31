Youth from United Kingdom responsible for threats to Kingston schools, say police

Kingston police say they have reason to believe a youth from the United Kingdom was responsible for the school lockdowns in Kingston in early December.

Over Dec. 5 and 6, 2018, several Kingston schools allegedly received threats over the phone that made them lock down or go under hold and secure.

In each case, Kingston police found that the threats were unsubstantiated.

“As a result of the ongoing investigation, the Kingston Police have reasonable grounds to believe that a young person who resides in the United Kingdom was responsible.”

Kingston police allege the youth is responsible for seven counts of public mischief, and seven counts of uttering threats.

Local police are in the process of seeking a warrant for the arrest of the young person. There are no plans to extradite the youth.

A warrant will be in place in order to effect an arrest should the youth travel to Canada, say Kingston police. Because of his age, he cannot be named in either Canada or the United Kingdom.