Edmonton Economic Development swindled out of $375K in phishing scheme

A City of Edmonton agency that receives money in order to help propel the city’s economy says it was targeted by swindlers who defrauded the organization of $375,000.

“We are working with authorities and legal counsel to determine if the funds can be recovered,” Edmonton Economic Development Corp. said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

“We have retained independent cyber security and fraud prevention expertise to analyze our processes and systems to assist in our investigation and to ensure we are protected from any future attempts to defraud our organization.”

Terry Curtis, vice-president of corporate relations with EEDC, told Global News the organization was first alerted to suspicious activity by its bank late last year.

“We were notified by our bank in late 2018 that there were irregularities in a transaction and at the beginning of January, we confirmed that there was fraudulent activity and we commenced an investigation,” he said. “I can’t give a lot of information on the phishing scheme itself because there is an ongoing investigation with the authorities as well as some third parties that we’ve invited to do some cyber security investigations for us.”

Curtis said EEDC has hired Deloitte, a professional services firm, to help it with a cyber security audit and to make recommendations on how to better prevent such online scams.

“We’re also working with our auditor of record to dig into the details of this particular transaction as well as transactions reaching back to ensure that this was only a one-time thing,” he said. “We are educating our employees, retraining them on cyber security.

“We are ensuring that no other of our vendors’ records have been altered or modified, to make sure that all of our records are in order.”

According to Curtis, the scam resulted in EEDC paying out a single payment of $375,000. He said he could not divulge what company or entity was being impersonated online by the con artist(s).

Curtis said one of EEDC’s most common financial routines is taking money from other entities and funnelling them elsewhere.

“We disperse them (funds) in one lump sum to another party related to the work that we do either in tourism, in economic development, in the innovation space or for one of the venues that we manage,” he said. “For example, we may collect funds from Travel Alberta, the City of Edmonton, the Government of Canada — all towards one particular project and then we would make one dispersement to the vendor or supplier.

“Every dollar that is under our watch is public funds and we take that responsibility very seriously.”

Curtis said if the funds cannot be recouped, EEDC has “contingencies in place to deal with these types of issues if they arise.”

“We have strict controls in place around how we distribute, disperse, control our funds to prevent just this type of thing,” he said.

According to Curtis, EEDC has added new controls with regard to log-in verifications for employees who need to use EEDC online systems.

“After doing our own internal audit and the audit that we have done every year by a third party, we’re satisfied that this was the only instance of of this occurring,” he said. “We’ve been in touch with vendors and suppliers to verify that the payments that we’ve been making to them have been received.”