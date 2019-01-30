Crime
January 30, 2019 6:17 pm

Arrest warrant issued for 19-year-old Surrey man following stabbing

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

Have you seen Anhad Virk? He's wanted for attempted murder.

Surrey RCMP handout
A A

Surrey RCMP says a warrant has now been issued for 19-year-old Anhad Singh Virk following a stabbing in Surrey on Dec. 13, 2018.

The stabbing happened outside a business in the 13400-block of 72 Avenue, just after 5 p.m., according to police.

A man in his 50s was seriously injured in what police believe was a targeted attack.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has now approved charges of attempted murder against Virk, a Surrey resident.

READ MORE: 3 men stabbed, 6 arrested and released after early morning brawl in Yaletown

Virk, 21 years old, is described as a South Asian man, six-feet tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Virk is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers for those who wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Anhad Singh Virk
Crime
Stabbing
Stabbing December 2018
Surrey
Surrey crime
Surrey stabbing
Surrey stabbing December
Surrey stabbing December 2018

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.