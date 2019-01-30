Arrest warrant issued for 19-year-old Surrey man following stabbing

Surrey RCMP says a warrant has now been issued for 19-year-old Anhad Singh Virk following a stabbing in Surrey on Dec. 13, 2018.

The stabbing happened outside a business in the 13400-block of 72 Avenue, just after 5 p.m., according to police.

A man in his 50s was seriously injured in what police believe was a targeted attack.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has now approved charges of attempted murder against Virk, a Surrey resident.

READ MORE: 3 men stabbed, 6 arrested and released after early morning brawl in Yaletown

Virk, 21 years old, is described as a South Asian man, six-feet tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Virk is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers for those who wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.