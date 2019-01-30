Barrie police seek to identify suspect accused of using stolen credit cards

Police are seeking to identify a suspect accused of using stolen credit cards to make purchases at convenience stores in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, the first incident occurred on Jan. 11, when a victim received an alert from their bank, notifying them of fraudulent activity on their account.

Officers say later that morning, the victim discovered that their vehicle had been broken into sometime overnight and their wallet had been stolen.

Police say several of their cards were used to make fraudulent transactions at a convenience store in the city.

According to police, the second incident took place on Jan. 24, when the suspect allegedly attempted to make a purchase at a different convenience store.

Officers say the store’s terminal advised the clerk that the card should be seized and the bank should be contacted.

Police say the suspect exited the store, leaving the card behind with the clerk.

Officers are now searching for a man, around five-feet-10-inches tall, with a thin build and a thick, dark beard.

He was seen wearing a black coat with brown patches on the shoulders and arms, and a white square image on the left chest area, a black winter hat with a white icon on front, and a blue or black hoodie.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

