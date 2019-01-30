Man taken to hospital after incident at Meadows Rec Centre

Edmonton fire crews were called to a report that a person was caught in machinery Wednesday at the Meadows Community Recreation Centre.

According to an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson, fire crews were called by Alberta Health Services at about 10:25 a.m.

EFRS arrived shortly after with two crews. However, the technical rescue team wasn’t needed because firefighters on scene were able to free the individual.

EMS responded to the rec centre at about 10:25 a.m., AHS said, and took a man to hospital at around 11 a.m. in stable condition.

The rec centre is located in southeast Edmonton, at 27 Avenue and 17 Street.

The facility includes an ice rink, swimming pool and workout centre.

More to come…