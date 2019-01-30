Armed thief robs liquor store in Salmon Arm

An armed thief robbed a liquor store in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, and now police are asking for public assistance in identifying the man.

The robbery happened along the 900 block of Lakeshore Drive Southwest at approximately 9:10 p.m., with a lone male entering the store with what appeared to be a long gun. Police say the man demanded cash, with the store clerk complying, placing money in a blue canvas bag. The thief then fled on a BMX-type of bicycle, south across the highway.

The suspect is described as being in his late 30s, six feet or taller with a short, dark beard. The suspect was also wearing gardening gloves, a black mask, a blonde wig and a black hoodie.

Police in Salmon Arm say if you saw this man to contact them at 250-832-6044 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477.