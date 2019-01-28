Bystander shot during attempted robbery of Kingsway holistic store

Vancouver Police are looking for two suspects after a shop customer suffered a bullet wound during an attempted armed robbery of a Kingsway holistic store late Sunday afternoon.

Just after 5 pm Sunday, two suspects disguised with masks entered the Stepping Stone Holistic Living Store on Kingsway near Clarendon Street and began making demands.

One suspect produced a gun and opened fire, striking a customer in the leg.

The suspects fled the store. It’s not known if they made good their escape with any store goods.

The injured bystander, a 32-year-old Vancouver man, was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Vancouver Police Major Crime Unit at (604)-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.