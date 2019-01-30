New Brunswick man facing impaired driving charge after fatal collision

A 54-year-old New Brunswick man is facing an impaired driving charge after colliding with a car and killing its 68-year-old driver.

Police say the accident happened at about 8 p.m. Tuesday on Route 108 in Renous, N.B.

RCMP say they believe the victim was pulling out of his driveway when he was hit by an oncoming pickup truck.

The driver was alone in the car and died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was arrested at the scene and held in custody overnight.

He is due in Miramichi provincial court on April 1.