Man seriously injured after being hit by train in southwest Calgary
A man suffered a gruesome injury after being hit by a train early Wednesday.
Police said the incident happened at around 1 a.m. at the CP rail line near 9 Avenue and 1 Street S.W.
The man had been hit by the train and his arm had been severed at the elbow, police said.
EMS transported the man in serious, but non-life-threatening condition to hospital.
The train was stopped and an investigation is underway, police said.
— With files from Global News’ Nathan Taylor
