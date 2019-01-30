Canada
Man seriously injured after being hit by train in southwest Calgary

A man suffered a gruesome injury after being hit by a train early Wednesday.

Police said the incident happened at around 1 a.m. at the CP rail line near 9 Avenue and 1 Street S.W.

The man had been hit by the train and his arm had been severed at the elbow, police said.

EMS transported the man in serious, but non-life-threatening condition to hospital.

The train was stopped and an investigation is underway, police said.

