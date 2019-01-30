No charges in death of Foster Butler

A 28-year-old Brant County man won’t face charges in the death of his daughter.

Foster Butler, 2, was run over in the driveway of her home on Highway 53 on Christmas Day. Her father, Jason Butler, was driving the vehicle.

The little girl died in hospital a few days later.

As a result of the investigation, police say no charges will be laid.