Canada
January 30, 2019 7:13 am

No charges in death of Foster Butler

By Reporter  900 CHML
A child who was struck by a vehicle in Burford has been identified as 2-year-old Foster Butler.

A child who was struck by a vehicle in Burford has been identified as 2-year-old Foster Butler.

Your Life Moments
A A

A 28-year-old Brant County man won’t face charges in the death of his daughter.

READ MORE: Child dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Burford on Christmas Day

Foster Butler, 2, was run over in the driveway of her home on Highway 53 on Christmas Day. Her father, Jason Butler, was driving the vehicle.

The little girl died in hospital a few days later.

READ MORE: 2-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Burford on Christmas Day: police

As a result of the investigation, police say no charges will be laid.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
accident
Brant
Burford
Butler
Charges
County
Father
Foster
HamOnt
highway53

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.