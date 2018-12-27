3-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Burford on Christmas Day: police
Brant County OPP are investigating after a three-year-old girl was struck by a motor vehicle on Christmas Day.
Police attended the scene on Highway 53 in Burford at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.
Upon arrival, police said a vehicle had struck a three-year-old girl.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was a 28-year-old Brant County man.
The girl was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, Brant County OPP continue to investigate the scene and are asking anyone with information about the collision to call them.
