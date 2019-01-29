‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by Edmonton police arrested in Saskatchewan

A man Edmonton police referred to as “armed and dangerous” in a news release has been arrested in Saskatchewan, along with a second man, police said Tuesday.

On Jan. 17, police were called to a residence in the area of 118 Avenue and 95 Street about a mischief complaint. Upon arrival, police found a broken glass door and several bullet holes through the apartment, but no one was inside.

Then on Jan. 19, at least one vehicle was shot in a parking lot after shots were fired in the area of 124 Avenue and 142 Street at around 4:30 a.m.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing two suspects driving away from the scene in a Hyundai Elantra.

When police investigated further they said they learned the man driving the Elantra was approached by the male suspects and was reportedly ordered at gunpoint to drive them to a different location.

The man complied and suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. Police don’t believe the suspects knew the man.

Police believed the two incidents to be related.

On Jan. 28, the two were arrested in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Abdi Kafor Mahamud Hirsi, 32, is charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm, kidnapping with a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a restricted weapon, as well as several other firearm-related offences.

Ahmed Osman, 30, was also charged with robbery with a firearm, kidnapping with a firearm and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Osman’s charges relate only to the incident on Jan. 19, while Hirsi’s are in relation to both, police said.

Last week, Edmonton police issued a news release hoping for help from the public in finding Hirsi.

In that release, police said he was wanted for firearm-related offences.