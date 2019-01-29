Environment
January 29, 2019 6:17 pm

Government reschedules public information sessions on Bighorn Country proposal

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Jan. 9, 2019: Environment Minister Shannon Phillips tweeted Tuesday that the Alberta government is working to reschedule Bighorn Country public consultations after cancelling them on Saturday.

A A

After calling off in-person information sessions on plans for Bighorn Country due to safety concerns, the province has rescheduled the meetings for early February.

READ MORE: 9 government officials harassed amid Bighorn Country park plans: Alberta environment minister

Story continues below

In November, Alberta’s environment minister announced plans for eight new parks covering 4,000 square kilometres in the Bighorn area, along the eastern edges of Banff and Jasper national parks.

Residents and area officials have raised concerns about how the project might affect oil and gas exploration, the forestry industry and off-road vehicle use.

READ MORE: Biologists pen letter over Alberta MLA’s ‘misinformation’ on conservation plans

The Bighorn plan is supported by 37 former top provincial biologists in a letter sent to the premier earlier this month.

READ MORE: Bighorn Country information sessions cancelled over allegations of intimidation, bullying

The issue became contentious and the in-person sessions were replaced by telephone town halls.

Now, the province is comfortable rescheduling the public information meetings. Each of the sites has undergone a safety and security review.

Drayton Valley

Friday, Feb. 1

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Clean Energy Technology Centre

5400 22 Ave.

Edmonton

Saturday, Feb. 2

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Polish Hall

10960 104 St.

Red Deer

Sunday, Feb. 3

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Westerner Centre

4847A 19 St.

Sundre

Monday, Feb. 4

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion

135 6 St. S.E.

People can also review the proposal and weigh in on the project through an online survey.

The Alberta government said on Jan. 23 that “engagement has already reached more than 30,000 people, as well as municipalities, recreation groups, small businesses and industrial operators.”

Alta Bighorn Biologists 20190102

Two O’Clock Ridge near Cline River, Alta., is shown in this undated handout photo. The area is part of the proposed Bighorn Country project.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative, Adam Linnard
gfx-ehq-southofrmh-clearwater

South of Rocky Mountain House is part of the Bighorn Country proposal.

Courtesy: Bill Trout
bighorn-country-map

A map from Alberta Environment and Parks showing the proposed changes to Bighorn Country.

Credit: Alberta Environment and Parks
bighorn

A rally is being organized in Drayton Valley on Monday regarding Bighorn Country plans.

Credit: House and Property Aerials

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Environment
Alberta Government
Alberta NDP
Alberta politics
Banff National Park
bighorn consultations
Bighorn Country
Drayton Valley
Jasper National Park
Red Deer
Shannon Phillips
Sundre

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.