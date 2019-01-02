Biologists pen letter over Alberta MLA’s ‘misinformation’ on conservation plans

More than three dozen retired provincial biologists are asking the Alberta government to stick with conservation efforts in a vast area of west-central Alberta despite what they call misinformation from an opposition MLA.

In November, the New Democrats announced eight new parks covering 4,000 square kilometres along the eastern edges of Banff and Jasper national parks.

Jason Nixon of the United Conservative Party said the plans for Bighorn Country cater to special interests and there wasn’t enough public consultation before they were drawn up.

The 37 biologists, who said they represent more than 1,000 years of experience managing Alberta’s fish and wildlife, said plans for the area are needed.

Signatory Lorne Fitch, who has more than 40 years of experience with the government and the University of Calgary, said Nixon is using inflamed rhetoric about the impact.

Nixon said he’s only trying to ensure people have a voice in the area’s future.

The proposed boundaries for the region are similar to those first outlined in 1988.