Alberta puts $5.2 million into Kananaskis Country redevelopment

The Alberta government is putting $5.2 million into a redevelopment plan for Kananaskis Country as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.

Officials say the money will be used in the Lower Kananaskis River and Barrier Lake area at the north end of the popular recreation region west of Calgary.

READ MORE: Relaunch of Kananaskis Country Golf Course should provide economic boost

They say it will include new campsites, new river access points and a whitewater training facility.

Officials say some of the money will also be used to improve parking lots and trails in the area.

Kananaskis Country, which also includes Peter Lougheed and Spray Valley provincial parks, was officially created by former premier Peter Lougheed on Sept. 22, 1978.

It includes more than 4,000 square kilometres of protected area.