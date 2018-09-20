Environment
September 20, 2018 6:27 pm
Updated: September 20, 2018 7:08 pm

Alberta puts $5.2 million into Kananaskis Country redevelopment

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: The province of Alberta is pumping $5.2 million to the redevelopment of a six-kilometre stretch along Barrier Lake in Kananaskis Country. Kevin Smith has more.

The Alberta government is putting $5.2 million into a redevelopment plan for Kananaskis Country as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.

Officials say the money will be used in the Lower Kananaskis River and Barrier Lake area at the north end of the popular recreation region west of Calgary.

They say it will include new campsites, new river access points and a whitewater training facility.

Officials say some of the money will also be used to improve parking lots and trails in the area.

Kananaskis Country, which also includes Peter Lougheed and Spray Valley provincial parks, was officially created by former premier Peter Lougheed on Sept. 22, 1978.

Barrier Lake in Kananaskis Country, Alta.

Kevin Smith/Global News
Canoes are seen at Barrier Lake in Kananaskis Country, Alta.

Kevin Smith/Global News
Barrier Lake in Kananaskis Country, Alta.

Kevin Smith/Global News

It includes more than 4,000 square kilometres of protected area.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

