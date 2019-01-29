Crime
Man arrested for robbery, assault in Penticton

By Online Journalist  Global News

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from a Penticton convenience store and getting into an altercation with a store employee.

A 33-year-old man is in custody after he tried stealing food from a convenience store in Penticton on Monday.

According to police, Harley Jack entered the 24/Seven convenience store at 702 Main Street, then left without paying for several items at approximately 8:30 a.m.

“Once the man was outside, the employee ran after him. When outside, the man stopped, and an altercation took place in which the man allegedly punched the employee in the face,” said RCMP Cst.James Grandy.

“The employee was able to gain control of the man, while at the same time, calling 911.”

Police say they arrived and arrested Jack for robbery and assault.

Police added that Jack, after appearing in court, was remanded in custody pending a psychiatric assessment.

