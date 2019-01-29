Man arrested for robbery, assault in Penticton

A 33-year-old man is in custody after he tried stealing food from a convenience store in Penticton on Monday.

According to police, Harley Jack entered the 24/Seven convenience store at 702 Main Street, then left without paying for several items at approximately 8:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Man charged with theft of Calgary police vehicle has history of similar crimes

“Once the man was outside, the employee ran after him. When outside, the man stopped, and an altercation took place in which the man allegedly punched the employee in the face,” said RCMP Cst.James Grandy.

“The employee was able to gain control of the man, while at the same time, calling 911.”

READ MORE: Citizen fires shots in air as they help RCMP catch suspects in eastern Alberta vehicle theft

Police say they arrived and arrested Jack for robbery and assault.

Police added that Jack, after appearing in court, was remanded in custody pending a psychiatric assessment.