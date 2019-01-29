Economy
January 29, 2019

Fort McMurray work camp moratorium passes unanimously

WATCH ABOVE: Wood Buffalo city council voted Monday evening to halt all oilsands camp renewals within a 75-kilometre radius of the city by June.

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo city council has imposed a moratorium on work camps in and around Fort McMurray.

On Monday night, council unanimously voted in favour of a motion to halt all oilsands camp renewals within a 75 kilometres radius of the northern Alberta city by June.

The mayor said the bylaw is a victory for Wood Buffalo’s economy because decreasing the commuter workforce in the oilsands will help local businesses and housing.

The original 120-kilometre proposal was defeated before the altered 75-kilometre motion was presented and passed.

The bylaw was the subject of a lengthy and heated debate before it passed.

A study conducted in 2018 by University of Alberta scientists suggested people who work in Fort McMurray but don’t live in the city may be having a negative impact on the community.

The researchers found three main outcomes: fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) workers have little interaction with the local community; permanent residents are concerned about the strain the workers put on the infrastructure and services that they don’t support with tax dollars and the use of FIFO workers has a negative effect on place attachment and long-term sustainability in the city.

