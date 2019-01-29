4 injured after 2-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary

Four people were injured after a two-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary on Monday night.

Police said the collision happened at 36 Street N.E. and Sunridge Way N.E. at around 10:15 p.m.

EMS said four males were taken to Foothills Medical Centre — one in critical, life-threatening condition, two in serious condition and one with minor injuries.

As of 11 p.m., southbound lanes of 36 Street N.E. were closed as police investigated and cleared debris while trains were held in both directions.

Police said traffic was funnelled to 16 Avenue N.E.