January 29, 2019 1:13 am

4 injured after 2-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary

By Online Journalist  Global News

Four people were taken to Foothills Medical Centre after a crash in northeast Calgary on Monday.

Dani Lantela/Global News
Four people were injured after a two-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary on Monday night.

Police said the collision happened at 36 Street N.E. and Sunridge Way N.E. at around 10:15 p.m.

EMS said four males were taken to Foothills Medical Centre — one in critical, life-threatening condition, two in serious condition and one with minor injuries.

Four people were injured after a collision in northeast Calgary on Monday night.

Dani Lantela/Global News

As of 11 p.m., southbound lanes of 36 Street N.E. were closed as police investigated and cleared debris while trains were held in both directions.

Police said traffic was funnelled to 16 Avenue N.E.

