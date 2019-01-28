Man airlifted to Calgary hospital after workplace incident in B.C.
A A
A man was airlifted to Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre on Monday following a workplace incident that saw him be initially taken to a hospital in Elkford, B.C., according to a spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance.
STARS said they did not have details on the patient’s condition but said the man is about 30 years old. They did not provide details about the workplace incident that led to his hospitalization.
More to come…
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.