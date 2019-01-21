Out-of-province companies fined for workplace safety violations in Saskatchewan

Two out-of-province companies have been fined for a work-site accident in Saskatchewan almost two years ago in which a worker injured his arm.

Calgary-based Western Energy Services – operating as Horizon Drilling – and Great Western Tong Services of Virden, Man., pleaded guilty in Weyburn provincial court last week to workplace safety violations.

Western Energy Services was fined $100,000 for failing to ensure that work was being properly supervised.

Great Western Tong Services must pay $35,000 for failing to provide effective safeguards when a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of machinery.

The worker required hospitalization after his forearm became entangled in the moving gear of a power tong.

