Canada
January 21, 2019 7:52 pm
Updated: January 21, 2019 7:54 pm

Out-of-province companies fined for workplace safety violations in Saskatchewan

By Staff The Canadian Press

Calgary-based Western Energy Services and Great Western Tong Services of Virden, Man., pleaded guilty to workplace safety violations in Saskatchewan.

File / Global News
A A

Two out-of-province companies have been fined for a work-site accident in Saskatchewan almost two years ago in which a worker injured his arm.

Calgary-based Western Energy Services – operating as Horizon Drilling – and Great Western Tong Services of Virden, Man., pleaded guilty in Weyburn provincial court last week to workplace safety violations.

READ MORE: Company fined in 2016 Saskatoon workplace incident

Western Energy Services was fined $100,000 for failing to ensure that work was being properly supervised.

Great Western Tong Services must pay $35,000 for failing to provide effective safeguards when a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of machinery.

The worker required hospitalization after his forearm became entangled in the moving gear of a power tong.

 

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Arm
Great Western Tong Services
Horizon Drilling
OHS
Power Tong
Sask Court
Western Energy Services
worker injury
Workplace Safety Violations

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.