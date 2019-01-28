Crime
January 28, 2019 4:40 pm

Barrie police seek to identify suspect in connection with robbery investigation

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are seeking to identify a suspect in connection with a robbery investigation in Barrie.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Police are seeking to identify a suspect in connection with a robbery investigation in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Saturday just before 9 p.m., a man entered Mac’s convenience store on Dunlop Street West.

Police say the suspect was armed with a weapon and robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes.

Officers say he fled the area on foot.

According to police, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

READ MORE: Police investigating after homes reportedly broken into, ransacked in northwest Barrie

Police are now searching for a man, around six-feet-tall. He was seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, dark pants, a blue and black checkered scarf, and black and white Nike shoes.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed Robbery
Barrie Crime
Barrie Police
Barrie Robbery
Dunlop Street West
Mac's Convenience Store
Robbery
Robbery suspect
weapon

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.