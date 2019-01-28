Barrie police seek to identify suspect in connection with robbery investigation

Police are seeking to identify a suspect in connection with a robbery investigation in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Saturday just before 9 p.m., a man entered Mac’s convenience store on Dunlop Street West.

Police say the suspect was armed with a weapon and robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes.

Officers say he fled the area on foot.

According to police, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police are now searching for a man, around six-feet-tall. He was seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, dark pants, a blue and black checkered scarf, and black and white Nike shoes.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).