Barrie police seek to identify suspect in connection with robbery investigation

Police are seeking to identify a suspect in connection with a robbery investigation in Barrie.
According to Barrie police, on Saturday just before 9 p.m., a man entered Mac’s convenience store on Dunlop Street West.
Police say the suspect was armed with a weapon and robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes.
Officers say he fled the area on foot.
According to police, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Police are now searching for a man, around six-feet-tall. He was seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, dark pants, a blue and black checkered scarf, and black and white Nike shoes.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
