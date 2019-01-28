OPP say wanted federal offender known to frequent, Toronto, Belleville, Picton

OPP are searching for a man they say is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after breaching conditions of his release.

The OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) squad is asking the public to keep an eye out for Richard Roddell Jamieson, who is wanted for breaching both his conditions of his statutory release and long term supervision order.

Jamieson, 51, is described as an Indigenous male, six feet three inches tall, weighing close to 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is also heavily tattooed on his neck, torso, arms and legs.

Jamieson is currently under a long-term supervision order from a previous over six-year-sentence for sexual assault and is currently on statutory release for failing to comply with a probation order.

OPP say Jamieson is known to frequent Toronto, Belleville and Picton.

Police are asking anyone with information about the offender to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE).