Saskatoon weather outlook: -40 to -50 wind chills return

-40 to -50 wind chills persist for days in parts of Saskatchewan.

Extreme Cold Warning

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for Prince Albert, Melfort, Regina and all of eastern and northern Saskatchewan.

Extreme -40 to -50 wind chills will persist through Wednesday evening thanks to an arctic high pressure system moving into the province on Monday.

Extreme cold warning in effect for Prince Albert, Regina, La Ronge & all of eastern & northern #Sask for -40 to -50 wind chills through Wednesday https://t.co/6ZF4IiUTSz #yxe #skstorm pic.twitter.com/axnJBFStjS — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 28, 2019

Frostbite can occur in a matter of minutes if exposed to extreme wind chill values, so be sure to dress in layers and bundle right up in the days ahead.

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

After a wild weekend with freezing rain, snow and up to 80 km/h wind gusts in the city, arctic air dropped in to start the week.

-32 is what it felt like with wind chill Monday morning as temperatures ducked down into the -20s to start the day under sunny skies.

-32 is what it feels like right now in Saskatoon as temps dive into the -20s to start the week! https://t.co/6ZF4IiUTSz #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/SXcRF8wy8e — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 28, 2019

The mercury will make it into the mid-minus teens during the day with a breezy northwesterly wind blowing snow around as the city sits under mostly sunny skies through the afternoon.

Monday Night

Clear skies sticking around Monday night will bring in one of the coldest nights the city has seen so far this year with temperatures diving down to around -32 with wind chills into the -40s.

Tuesday

-44 is what it will feel like with wind chill as you’re heading out the door Tuesday morning under sunny skies to start the day.

Some high clouds are expected to slide in during the afternoon, but the expected daytime high will struggle to get up to around -25 with wind chills stuck in the -30s all day.

Wednesday-Friday

The next approaching system will bring back the clouds, a chance of snow and much more moderated temperatures for the rest of the week.

Daytime highs will return to the minus teens on Wednesday, approach minus single digits on Thursday and likely rise into minus single digits by Friday with a chance of flurries each day.

Weekend Outlook

The next significant precipitation-packed pulse of moisture is expected for the weekend with snow likely Saturday and possibly continuing into Sunday as daytime highs drop back into the mid-minus teens.

Rachelle Apperley took the January 28 Your Saskatchewan photo near Carnduff:

