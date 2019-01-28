Police investigating after two snowmobiles reported stolen from home in Midland

Police are investigating after two snowmobiles were reported stolen from a residence in Midland.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, sometime between Jan. 17 and Jan. 24, two snowmobiles were removed from the back of a property on King Street.

Police say a red, 2005 Arctic Cat F7 Fire Cat with a VIN 4UF05SNW95T117715 and an Ontario registration number of 97249 was reported stolen.

Officers say the second snowmobile reported stolen is an orange, 2006 Arctic Cat Crossfire with a VIN of 4UF06SNW06T114510 and an Ontario registration number of 967688.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).