January 28, 2019 1:07 pm

Police investigating after two snowmobiles reported stolen from home in Midland

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say the snowmobiles were taken sometime between Jan. 17 and Jan. 24 from a residence in Midland.

Police are investigating after two snowmobiles were reported stolen from a residence in Midland.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, sometime between Jan. 17 and Jan. 24, two snowmobiles were removed from the back of a property on King Street.

Police say a red, 2005 Arctic Cat F7 Fire Cat with a VIN 4UF05SNW95T117715 and an Ontario registration number of 97249 was reported stolen.

Officers say the second snowmobile reported stolen is an orange, 2006 Arctic Cat Crossfire with a VIN of 4UF06SNW06T114510 and an Ontario registration number of 967688.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

