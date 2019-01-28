Edmonton dental clinic expansion improves service for those in need

A joint venture aims at improving dental care for certain Edmonton populations.

The University of Alberta’s School of Dentistry led a fundraising campaign to expand the Boyle McCauley Health Centre Dental Clinic for low-income, immigrants and Indigenous Peoples.

READ MORE: Edmonton clinics give entire day’s income to charity with ‘Dentistry for a Cause’

The facility has moved from the health centre to the Renaissance Tower and expanded from a four- to eight-chair facility. The tower is a housing project operated by Métis Capital Housing Corp.

“There is a great need for access to affordable dental care in our community and we are very pleased that the expansion to our dental clinic has significantly increased our capacity to address this need,” said Cecilia Blasetti, executive director of Boyle McCauley Health Centre.

“We will now be able to accommodate more emergencies, reduce waiting times for follow-up appointments and accept more new patients.”

READ MORE: $149M upgrade to University of Alberta Dentistry/Pharmacy Building

The expansion was done through a partnership between the school of dentistry, the Métis Nation of Alberta, Alberta Health Services and Boyle McCauley Health Centre.

“I’m extremely pleased the Boyle McCauley dental clinic has expanded to care for even more vulnerable Albertans,” Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said.

“The support this clinic offers every day helps Albertans who may have difficulty accessing dental care to obtain this critical health service.”

READ MORE: Alberta Indigenous students learning about health-care careers

The new facility will also provide hands-on learning opportunities for dentistry and dental hygiene students.

“Students represent the health system’s investment in the future, and the clinic aims to provide our learners with the skills and experience to serve vulnerable populations,” U of A School of Dentistry chair Paul Major said. “We are excited to see the growth in our students as they provide such a valuable community service for people in need.”

The Boyle McCauley Health Centre provides primary health care for vulnerable Edmontonians with complex needs, and it’s the only non-profit community owned and operated health centre in the greater Edmonton area.

WATCH BELOW (April 29, 2018): Everything from free hair cuts to dental care were on offer for the city’s homeless population in downtown Edmonton on Sunday. It’s part of an outreach effort called Homeless Connect. As Albert Delitala explains, the event has become an important stop for those in need.