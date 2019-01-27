Fistfight over East Vancouver parking space caught on video, VPD investigating

Police are investigating a fight in an East Vancouver parking lot that was caught on video.

The video, posted to social media on Saturday, shows a man getting into a car in the parking lot of the 1st Avenue Marketplace, located on East 1st Avenue and Renfrew Street, and punching another man.

READ MORE: ‘Are you a tough guy?’: Vancouver road rage incident caught on camera

The men exchange blows before getting out of the car. They yell at each other as two women attempt to hold them back.

Sgt. Jason Robillard with the Vancouver Police Department said police received a 911 call on Saturday about a fight over a parking space near the T&T Supermarket on East 1st Avenue.

Robillard said officers spoke to everyone involved, including several witnesses. One man, who appeared to have suffered minor injuries, turned down medical attention at the scene, Robillard said.

“Vancouver parking can be quite tough sometimes, but at this time we’re asking [that] cooler heads prevail and just walk away,” Robillard said. “Use your words as best you can and try to avoid violence.”

Police said no arrests have been made at this time but the investigation is ongoing.