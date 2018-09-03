‘Are you a tough guy?’: Vancouver road rage incident caught on camera

No charges are being recommended after a case of road rage in Vancouver was caught on camera recently.

Vancouver police say officers were called at around 3:45 p.m. Aug. 30 to reports of road rage in the area of E 33rd Avenue and Fraser Street.

Police say one of the drivers allegedly cut the other off, which led to a verbal confrontation when the two were stopped at a nearby traffic light.

“Are you a tough guy?” one of the drivers can be seen shouting into the window of the stopped van.

“Let’s just get home buddy,” a bystander can be heard shouting. “It’s OK, it’s not worth it man,”

In an email, Const. Jason Doucette says the “situation escalated when the 53-year-old driver of the white pick-up truck got out with a tool in his hand and approached the driver’s side of the green van. The 62-year-old man driving the van and the driver of the truck continued to yell at each other until the truck driver smashed the headlight out of the van. The man got back in his truck and drove away.”

Doucette says both drivers have been identified and have agreed their behaviour and reaction was unnecessary and unsafe. Neither man wanted any further police involvement.

The video does not show the full incident, but Doucette says no one was injured.

Police agencies around the Lower Mainland and the BCAA are warning drivers to exercise patience as students head back to school and traffic gets heavier.

Drivers are being reminded to slow down, pack their patience and stay focused on the road.