Photos: Hundreds in Edmonton take the plunge for Special Olympics

About 200 people jumped into the icy waters of Edmonton’s Lake Summerside on Sunday afternoon to raise money for Special Olympics Alberta.

A total of 160 participants signed up, raising $75 each to participate. An estimated 30 to 40 more people decided to join in the fun at the event site, making 2019’s Polar Plunge turnout one of the highest ever.

The event is into its eighth year in Edmonton and raises much-needed money for Special Olympics Alberta.

“All the money raised here goes to support athletes with intellectual disabilities compete and participate and train in sport,” Amanda Trenchard, a Polar Plunge participant, said.

“Plungers” from Edmonton and the surrounding area have already raised over $50,000.

“Three years ago, it was -40 C,” Trenchard recalled. “(Athletes with disabilities) overcome challenges every day to participate — and we can come out here and do this small challenge and raise some money for them.”

“The money raised is awesome because, for athletes who have disabilities, this is kind of a cool experience, for people to do this for me and for different athletes that have disabilities,” said Gordon MacIntyre, a Special Olympics Athlete.

Red Deer, Calgary, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat are also hosting the Polar Plunge.

Donations can still be made here.