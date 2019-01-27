Canada
January 27, 2019 3:51 pm

Snowmobiler faces impaired driving charges after falling into Chemong Lake

By Videographer  Global News

A snowmobiler is facing charges after falling into open water while allegedly impaired.

The incident happened on Chemong Lake near Kelly Boulevard in Bridgenorth, Ont., around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

OPP say the man was out with a group of other snowmobilers when he went into the water.

Police say the other people in the group helped the man to safety and took him to a home on Pope Drive.

Peterborough paramedics transported the man to hospital for treatment of possible hypothermia.

The snowmobiler has been charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 or more.

