Snowmobiler faces impaired driving charges after falling into Chemong Lake
A snowmobiler is facing charges after falling into open water while allegedly impaired.
The incident happened on Chemong Lake near Kelly Boulevard in Bridgenorth, Ont., around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.
OPP say the man was out with a group of other snowmobilers when he went into the water.
Police say the other people in the group helped the man to safety and took him to a home on Pope Drive.
Peterborough paramedics transported the man to hospital for treatment of possible hypothermia.
The snowmobiler has been charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 or more.
